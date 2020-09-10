AEW has announced a storyline fine of $5,000 for The Young Bucks.
The storyline fine was announced this afternoon on Twitter. Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were fined for superkicking backstage interviewer Alex Marvez during a segment on last night's Dynamite episode on TNT.
The double superkick attack came as Marvez was trying to get a word from The Young Bucks on The Elite breaking up at All Out.
The Bucks have not issued a response to the storyline fine as of this writing. You can see AEW's tweet below:
#AEW has fined the @youngbucks $5,000 for super kicking @alexmarvez last night on #AEDynamite pic.twitter.com/gpWkmHXDiW— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 10, 2020