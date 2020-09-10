AEW has announced a storyline fine of $5,000 for The Young Bucks.

The storyline fine was announced this afternoon on Twitter. Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were fined for superkicking backstage interviewer Alex Marvez during a segment on last night's Dynamite episode on TNT.

The double superkick attack came as Marvez was trying to get a word from The Young Bucks on The Elite breaking up at All Out.

The Bucks have not issued a response to the storyline fine as of this writing. You can see AEW's tweet below: