As seen in the tweets below, AEW has released the 34th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of September 2, 2020.

These rankings will carry AEW into tonight's All Out go-home edition of Dynamite, and Saturday's pay-per-view. The men's chart stayed the same this week. Abadon took the #3 spot from Penelope Ford on the women's chart this week. The only change to the tag team rankings this week was Jurassic Express taking the #5 spot from The Dark Order.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of September 2, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 8-0, Overall: 13-2, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 13-1, Overall: 13-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 18-2, Overall: 26-7-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 6-2, Last Week: #4)

5. Scorpio Sky (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 24-11, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 15-0, Overall: 21-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 9-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of September 2, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 8-2, Overall: 15-6, Last Week: #1)

2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 7-3, Overall: 9-8, Last Week: #2)

3. Abadon (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #4)

4. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 7-5, Overall: 9-8, Last Week: #3)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-5, Overall: 13-9, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 16-1, Overall: 21-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of September 2, 2020

1. FTR (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-0, Last Week: #1)

Dax Harwood (Overall: 7-2) & Cash Wheeler (Overall: 7-2)

2. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 14-5, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 22-16) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 21-14)

3. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-3, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 20-12) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 20-12)

4. Natural Nightmares (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-2, Last Week: #4)

QT Marshall (Overall: 10-12) & Dustin Rhodes (Overall: 15-9)

5. Jurassic Express (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-3, Last Week: N/A)

Jungle Boy (Overall: 16-18-1) & Luchasaurus (Overall: 18-11)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 12-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 30-9) & Adam Page (Overall: 21-10)