As seen in the tweets below, AEW has released the 37th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of September 23, 2020.

The men's and women's rankings both stayed the same this week. The tag team rankings saw The Best Friends take the #1 spot from Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, who are no longer on the chart. The Young Bucks went up to #2, while The Natural Nightmares moved up to #3 and The Butcher & The Blade debuted on the chart at #4. Santana & Ortiz kept their spot at the bottom.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of September 23, 2020

1. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 13-1, Overall: 13-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 8-1, Overall: 8-2, Last Week: #2)

3. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 9-1, Overall: 14-3, Last Week: #3)

4. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 18-2, Overall: 26-7-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Scorpio Sky (2020 Singles Record: 8-2, Overall: 26-11, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 17-0, Overall: 23-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 10-2, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of September 23, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 9-2, Overall: 16-6, Last Week: #1)

2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 8-3, Overall: 10-8, Last Week: #2)

3. Abadon (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 8-5, Overall: 10-8, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-6, Overall: 13-10, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 17-1, Overall: 22-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of September 23, 2020

1. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 16-6, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 24-17) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 23-15)

2. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-3, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 22-12) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 22-12)

3. Natural Nightmares (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-2, Last Week: #4)

QT Marshall (Overall: 12-12) & Dustin Rhodes (Overall: 17-10)

4. The Butcher and The Blade (2020 Tag Team Record: 9-5, Last Week: N/A)

The Butcher (Overall: 17-7) & The Blade (Overall: 17-7)

5. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 8-5, Last Week: #5)

Santana (Overall: 16-14) & Ortiz (Overall: 16-14)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (2020 Tag Team Record: 9-0 Last Week: Champions)

Dax Harwood (Overall: 9-2) & Cash Wheeler (Overall: 9-2)