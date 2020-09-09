Saturday's Countdown to AEW All Out special drew 357,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The one-hour special aired at 5:30pm ET and drew a 0.14 cable rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #23 on the Cable Top 150.

These numbers are up 3.8% from the Countdown to AEW Double Or Nothing special that aired on TNT back on Friday, May 22 at 10pm ET. That one-hour preview special drew 344,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key demo, ranking #23 on the Cable Top 150 for the night.

The Countdown to All Out 2019 special drew 390,000 viewers, ranking #29 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the key demo. That preview special aired on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10pm ET.