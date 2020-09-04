As noted, a special edition of AEW Dark will air tonight on YouTube at 7pm ET as a part of the All Out Weekend line-up. AEW has announced 8 matches for the show.
The Dark Order will be featured in three matches on tonight's show - Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton, 3 and 4 vs. Shawn Dean and Brandon Bullock, plus 5 and 10 vs. The Natural Nightmares.
For those who missed it, above is Tuesday's regular episode of AEW Dark.
Below is the full line-up for tonight's Dark episode, along with a promo for the show and for All Out Weekend:
* Darby Allin vs. Luther
* Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton
* Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King
* Allie vs. Red Velvet
* Lucha Bros vs. Ryzin and Angel Perez
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Faboo Andre and D3
* 5 and 10 vs. The Natural Nightmares
* 3 and 4 vs. Shawn Dean and Brandon Bullock
We have EIGHT stacked matches for you TONIGHT on this special Friday night episode of Dark!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020
Watch #AEWDark tonight at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny pic.twitter.com/bgBJAy0IdN
All Out Weekend Schedule (EST)— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020
?? Friday ??
AEW Dark: 7pm | YouTube
?? Saturday ??
5pm - All Out Red Carpet Special PT1 | YouTube
5:30pm - Countdown to All Out | @TNTDrama
6:30pm - All Out Red Carpet Special PT2 | YouTube
7pm - All Out: Buy In | YouTube
8pm - ALL OUT! | PPV pic.twitter.com/GYwzMLrF8b