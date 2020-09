It's Tuesday - you know what that means! Time for another edition of AEW Dark. There are eleven matches on the card for this evening and coverage will get started at 7:00pm EST. Until then, feel free to get the conversation started leading up to and throughout the show.

TONIGHT on Dark, we have ELEVEN stacked matches for your viewing pleasure!

Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/FXPTsA9cj0 pic.twitter.com/oIEiblqSjH — AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) September 15, 2020