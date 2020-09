It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Time for another edition of AEW Dark and there are 11 matches slated for tonight. Coverage will begin right here at 7:00pm EST. Take a look at the card below and get the discussion started ahead of time, and of course throughout the show!

We have ELEVEN stacked matches for you TONIGHT on Dark!

Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/wdzvgI3f4b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 22, 2020