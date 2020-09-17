After four weeks of no head-to-head competition between the two shows, WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite were back airing in their normal timeslots last night. Week 49 of the Wednesday Night War went to AEW over NXT.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 886,000 viewers on TNT, while last night's NXT episode drew 689,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #31. AEW ranked #55 in viewership, while NXT ranked #65 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 1.016 million viewers and ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, and #55 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 838,000 viewers and ranked #15 in the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.18 in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.37 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.22 in that demographic.

This week's NXT viewership is up from the last time they went head-to-head with AEW, where they drew 619,000 viewers. This is AEW's ninth-best number against NXT this year. This week's 0.34 18-49 demographic for AEW is tied with two other shows to be the ninth-best head-to-head rating with NXT.

Real Housewives on Bravo topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.44 rating, with just 1.504 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.464 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.32 rating in the key demo.

The ACM Awards on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.822 million viewers. The awards also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.1 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 853,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

August 26 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

September 1 Episode: 849,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 8 Episode: 838,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 16 Episode: 689,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)

July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Airing, No NXT competition)

August 27 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thursday Airing, No NXT competition)

September 2 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 9 Episode: 1.016 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 16 Episode: 886,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode