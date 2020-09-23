Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston (AEW World Championship)

* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship)

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida and NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante and Ivelisse

* Chris Jericho to appear live

* Miro to make in-ring debut

* Matt Hardy and Private Party speak