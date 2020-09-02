Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.



* Jon Moxley vs. MJF's lawyer Mark Sterling

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends

* Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

* Private Party and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express (Winners of the match face each other at All Out)

* NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb