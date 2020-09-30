Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Orange Cassidy vs. 10 of The Dark Order

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

* Britt Baker will be in action

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to face opponent of Eddie Kingston's choosing

* Cody Rhodes responds to the recent challenge from AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee

* FTR (c) vs. SCU (AEW World Tag Team Championship)