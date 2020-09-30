Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place from Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Orange Cassidy vs. 10 of The Dark Order

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

* Britt Baker will be in action

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to face opponent of Eddie Kingston's choosing

* Cody Rhodes responds to the recent challenge from AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee

* FTR (c) vs. SCU (AEW World Tag Team Championship)