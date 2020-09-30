Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place from Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Orange Cassidy vs. 10 of The Dark Order
* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin
* Britt Baker will be in action
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to face opponent of Eddie Kingston's choosing
* Cody Rhodes responds to the recent challenge from AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee
* FTR (c) vs. SCU (AEW World Tag Team Championship)