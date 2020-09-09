Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Kip Sabian to announce his best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford

* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes (AEW TNT Championship)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* Matt Hardy to talk

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela (No DQ Tag Match)

* The Lucha Bros. with Eddie Kingston vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)