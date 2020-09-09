Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Kip Sabian to announce his best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford
* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes (AEW TNT Championship)
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak
* Matt Hardy to talk
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela (No DQ Tag Match)
* The Lucha Bros. with Eddie Kingston vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)