Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. MJF's lawyer Mark Sterling

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends

* Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

* Private Party and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express (Winners of the match face each other at All Out)

* NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa in action