Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place from Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz (Parking Lot Fight)
* FTR vs. Jurassic Express (Non-Title Match - if Jurassic Express wins, they will receive a title match)
* Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Ivelisse (NWA Women's World Championship)
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Private Party
* MJF in action
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to appear
* Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Miro and Kip Sabian to speak