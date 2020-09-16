Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place from Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz (Parking Lot Fight)

* FTR vs. Jurassic Express (Non-Title Match - if Jurassic Express wins, they will receive a title match)

* Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Ivelisse (NWA Women's World Championship)

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Private Party

* MJF in action

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to appear

* Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Miro and Kip Sabian to speak