AEW has confirmed that this week's AEW Dynamite will air, as usual on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
The promotion tweeted, "#AEWDYNAMITE WILL AIR AS USUAL THIS WEDNESDAY 8pm EST on @TNTDRAMA (Yes, caps weren't necessary. But, here's a picture of @orangecassidy for no reason)."
Originally the plan was a one-hour episode on Wednesday following NBA coverage and Thursday was going to be the usual two-hour episode.
So far the card for Wednesday is the following:
* AEW Champion Jon Moxley to appear
* Lance Archer and Jake Roberts to appear
* NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse
* AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Jurassic Express
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends (Parking Lot Fight)
* Private Party vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager
* Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian
* MJF in action
