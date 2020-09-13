AEW has confirmed that this week's AEW Dynamite will air, as usual on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

The promotion tweeted, "#AEWDYNAMITE WILL AIR AS USUAL THIS WEDNESDAY 8pm EST on @TNTDRAMA (Yes, caps weren't necessary. But, here's a picture of @orangecassidy for no reason)."

Originally the plan was a one-hour episode on Wednesday following NBA coverage and Thursday was going to be the usual two-hour episode.

So far the card for Wednesday is the following:

* AEW Champion Jon Moxley to appear

* Lance Archer and Jake Roberts to appear

* NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse

* AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Jurassic Express

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends (Parking Lot Fight)

* Private Party vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager

* Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

* MJF in action