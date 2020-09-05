- Above is part two of the AEW All Out Red Carpet special, which begins at 6:30 pm ET.

- The Red Carpet kicked off earlier today with The Dark Order making an appearance before their respective matches. 3 and 4 will face Private Party on The Buy In, while Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson will face The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky on the main card. Also, NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa appeared before her title shot against AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida.

RED CARPET EXCLUSIVE

Dark Order look to dismantle the Natural Nightmares, @ScorpioSky & @TheMattCardona. Are you with Dark Order?



Watch All Out tonight LIVE at 8/7c!

Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/JZtb8gYcBP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 5, 2020

RED CARPET SPECIAL

.@ThunderRosa22 says tonight at All Out, everything will be on her terms!



- Below is The Buy In for tonight's All Out, which begins at 7 pm ET. The main card starts at 8 pm ET, be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage! The Buy In features: 3 and 4 vs. Private Party, and Joey Janela vs. Serpentico.