The second AEW TV show is expected to premiere before the end of 2020.

It was announced back in January that AEW would receive an additional hour-long TV show as an extension of their contract with WarnerMedia, which takes them through 2023 and gives WarnerMedia an option for 2024. In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the show is now expected to launch before the end of this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has held some things up and left the company with figuring out ways to keep producing Dynamite and Dark on a weekly basis, so it has been quiet as far as the new show goes. However, the un-named show is still in the works.

It was originally believed that the one-hour show would be taped on Wednesday nights to air on another night, likely on the TNT network. However, those details are not locked in as of this writing, and the show could end up airing on one of the various networks under Turner, or even the HBO Max streaming service that WarnerMedia owns.

AEW Dark currently airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. AEW Dynamite airs each Wednesday night at 8pm ET on TNT, but the timeslot has temporarily changed in recent weeks due to the NBA on TNT.

Stay tuned for updates on the new AEW TV show.