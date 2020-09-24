Highlights of AEW's Stadium Stampede match was played during tonight's halftime of the Jaguars vs. Dolphins game.

The Stadium Stampede match (Matt Hardy & The Elite vs. The Inner Circle) was the main event for the Double Or Nothing PPV. The PPV was earlier this year in May.

The match had taken place at tonight's NFL game location, the TIAA Bank Field.

Also during tonight's halftime, the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot RKO'd Sammy Guevara.

Below you can see a video of what happened to Sammy as well as reactions from fans:

I HATE FOOTBALL ???? pic.twitter.com/BtcqYAdQaq — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) September 25, 2020