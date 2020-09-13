AJ Styles was back on his Twitch stream recently and took the time to talk with fans about a number of topics. Styles revealed that he is often asked about the Bullet Club and who their real leader is. He went on to say that Finn Balor is the one that came up with the name and is the true leader of the group, and that he never once has said that he thought of himself as the leader.

"Every time we talk about the Bullet Club, I have to say that I'm not the leader and never was," Styles said. "Apparently, people don't want to hear that. Finn Balor was the guy that came up with the name for the group. So, if there's a true leader, it has to be him. Not only did he come up with the name, he was the guy that was first in charge.

"Literally, we just swapped," Styles continued. "His last night was my first night, when I hit Okada in the back. We talked about this, the Bullet Club guys and I, and I told them we didn't need to have a leader. We could just do our own thing and everyone else follows. I didn't want to be like, 'I'm the guy, I'm the leader!' I didn't want to do that, but I think that's why we had so much fun, because everyone was important. Everyone had their place. We had fun with it."

Styles was then asked about making a Bullet Club in WWE using the current roster, and who he would pick to be in it. Styles was quick to mention Balor and Adam Cole.

"Well certainly, Finn is one of those guys," Styles said. "I'd have to throw Adam Cole in there as well. It's hard to know which guys I'd put in there; that's a tough question. It's not just what guys would get along, it's what guys you have stuff in common with. With Gallows and Anderson not there, that makes it really tough for me. I don't know who else."

While on the topic of Finn Balor, Styles reiterated what he has said in the past about wanting to become the Tag Team Champions in WWE. Styles mentioned he would like to tag with Balor to make that happen.

"You guys kind of are the ones that brought it up, but now I'm kind of stuck on it," Styles said. "At some point before I retire, I really hope I get the opportunity to win the Tag Team Championships. Then I'd be able to say I've been able to do what very few others have done: win them all in WWE. I'd really like to do that with Finn. If we can make that happen, that would be awesome."

Styles was recently linked to discussions about joining AEW before he ultimately re-signed with WWE. That was news that got fans stirring, one of which told Styles he would love to see him work matches with Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes. Styles didn't go into detail, but he did relay to the fan that he would be interested in making that happen.

"I'm not going to disagree with any of that," Styles said. "I think it would be a lot of fun. I'd love to work those guys. I think it would be really cool; I really do."

Styles later went into more detail on Kenny Omega, and revealed that the two have always had a good relationship.

"I love the guy," Styles said. "He's always been great to me. He's an awesome dude. Always been a nice guy, and we have a lot in common with the video game stuff. He used to have a stream where he just sat around and played games with a buddy. I forget the name of it, but it was really cool. I loved it. I'd like to do something like that."

