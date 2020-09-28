Aleister Black debuted a new theme song and entrance on tonight's WWE RAW episode.

Tonight's RAW saw Black and Kevin Owens do battle in a hard-fought back & forth match. After having words with the referee, Black accidentally knocked the official down and was then disqualified. Owens was announced the winner via DQ, which led to a post-match Stunner to take Black back down.

There's no word yet on why Black's theme was changed, but it could be due to his "Root of All Evil" theme being produced by CFO$, who is no longer working with WWE Music.

Stay tuned for updates on Black and his feud with Owens. Below is a video of Black's entrance, along with a few shots from tonight's match:

RIP Aleister Black's old theme music#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wMEzBMhNEy — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 29, 2020

It's off to a hot start as @FightOwensFight looks to take care of his @WWEAleister problem on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2AkJqTJ6rH — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020