Alex Shelley took to social media to answer why he won't be appearing in the ROH Pure Title tournament.

As noted, the ROH Pure Title tournament will begin airing on the "Ring of Honor Wrestling" television show the weekend of September 12 and will play out over eight weeks.

Alex Shelley explained that he's not in the competition because he couldn't take that much time off from work. He also wrote that he is "avoiding a contract to wrestle Pure matches."

His full tweet was the following, "Valid question: why wasn't I in the @ringofhonor Pure Title Tournament? Answer: I legitimately couldn't take that much time off work right now. Like you, I am bound by CPTO. And I love my patients. I intentionally have avoided a contract to wrestle Pure matches, however. Soon."

Those who are participating are Matt Sydal, Delirious, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Kenny King, Silas Young, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, Josh Woods, Fred Yehi, Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta, and Rust Taylor.

