WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Scott Fishman to promote WWE's new "Uncool with Alexa Bliss" podcast, which premieres on September 22 with The Miz as her first guest.

Bliss was asked what it's like working with WWE on things outside of the ring, like the new podcast, and how there's a lot of talk right now about WWE's reaction to Superstars working on non-company projects, and the freedom they have in doing that. Bliss said we'll likely see more work like that coming out of WWE.

"The WWE umbrella is so big that there really isn't anything we can't do" she said. "It was something I was surprised about, especially with the podcast. There were certain things I thought about like, 'Can I say this? Can I not say this? Can we talk about this?' They were like, 'Yeah, talk about whatever you want.' It's my first podcast and something I'm doing outside the ring and the talk show you see on Raw and SmackDown.

"This is something very real. The one thing I would hate it to be is censored, so it's great that it is very uncensored, real. Just really two people talking and me fangirling out over some of my guests. People don't realize how big the WWE umbrella really is and how much opportunity there is within that. We have UpUpDownDown and other podcasts. I wouldn't be surprised if we see more things coming out of WWE."

Bliss was also asked about the subtle evolution of her character after recent interactions with "The Friend" Bray Wyatt. Friday's SmackDown saw Bliss attack her friend Nikki Cross, dropping her at ringside with Wyatt's Sister Abigail finisher. Bliss was asked how it has been for her to really dig into a new storyline on SmackDown.

"I love anything that is different and out-of-the-box," Bliss said. "I love being able to evolve and change the character and spike people's interest. I think that is what we've been doing with The Fiend. Everyone knows I love promos and to be able have a microphone and portray a character. It's my favorite thing to do, so the fact I was able to try something new I'm having a lot of fun and excited to see where it goes."

Regarding Cross, Bliss was asked about her success and how she has benefited from working alongside Cross over the last several months. Cross, who has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Bliss, is set to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27. Bliss said she's very proud of Cross.

"I'm very proud of how far she has come," Bliss said of Cross' success. "If there was ever one thing I would tell her no matter what make it real, whether it was being nervous about a promo or something else. If you believe what you're saying, everyone else is going to believe it. That's my thing I always tell everyone. Feel what your character is feeling. Act the way your character would act.

"It's super relatable, which is why I think people have been able to connect with her on a different level now because she truly believes what she is saying. That's great."

Bliss continued and recalled how she and Cross did battle for the WWE NXT brand at the UK Download Festival in 2016.

"Our match together was a lot of fun. It was really the first time we had a match together. We had one three-minute match in NXT, but it was during the Download Festival in the UK. It was not televised. That was the only singles match we had leading up to it. The match was a lot of fun.

"I think it is super important to have the support because what we do is tough. You can sometimes get in your own head and be nervous, especially if you are newer. Even if you aren't newer, but trying something different, it's good to have the support of someone else next to you."