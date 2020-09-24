Alexa Bliss has been showing a darker side to her character over the last several weeks after coming in contact with The Fiend. During a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Bliss revealed that she had actually pitched the idea to work with Bray Wyatt back in 2016 after she had debuted on SmackDown.

"Working with Bray has been awesome," Bliss said. "I pitched working with Bray a long time ago, but it never really got off the ground just because it didn't make sense at the time. This has been a lot of fun for me. Anything that's out of the box or a bit different, I'm a big fan of - acting or portraying a character. So, this kind of checks all my boxes of what I love to do. It's been very interesting. We don't know where it's going. You know as much as I know, but it's been a lot of fun and I'm excited to see where it goes."

Bliss went on to reveal that the idea she pitched in 2016 was not far off from the current story we are seeing on the blue brand. The only major difference was that The Fiend wasn't in the mix back then and Wyatt was in the middle of his cult leader gimmick. Bliss continued to say that, although she doesn't know where the story is going, she is all in on pushing the characters as far as they can go.

"The original idea was when I first debuted and it was kind of the same deal," Bliss revealed. "I wanted to have some kind of involvement with this character because it's so good and so compelling. He commits fully into that and does so much research. He's so good at his craft and who wouldn't want to work with someone like that?"

"Here's the difference with where my head goes - I would go as far as we can with it," Bliss continued. "I would go completely in one direction and then change the direction. I would push the envelope as far as we can. It's just - do things work out that way? Sometimes yes and sometimes no. We just have to see where it goes."