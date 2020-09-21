Andrade and Angel Garza are the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Tonight's RAW saw Andrade and Garza win a #1 Contender's Triple Threat over Seth Rollins and Murphy, and Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo. Zelina Vega did not come out with Andrade and Vega. The finish saw Andrade and Garza double team Murphy after Rollins walked out on the match, then Garza hit the Wing Clipper for the pin.

WWE has confirmed Andrade and Garza vs. The Street Profits for the titles at WWE's "Clash of Champions: Gold Rush" pay-per-view on Sunday.

The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will take place on Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)