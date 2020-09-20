Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recently sat down with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang to get his thoughts on WWE's third-party edict, a story we broke here at Wrestling Inc. The two also discussed WWE's relationship with the Saudi Arabian government that has been called into question since journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in 2018. Yang gave his thoughts on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

"Well clearly they're dealing with people who've done unspeakable, despicable things, and this is something that many American companies have had to navigate where if a foreign government does something reprehensible, what does that mean for your dealings with that government?," Yang said. "That's something that every company and every leadership team has to to determine for themselves, but certainly, if I were in charge of WWE, I would not have been anywhere near taking money from the the Saudis given their literal dismemberment of a journalist for political reasons."

The topic of the delayed plane flight following Crown Jewel was also brought up. A lot is still unknown as a class action lawsuit is still in the courts against WWE regarding their relationship with the Saudi Arabia government. Yang noted that U.S. intelligence on what happens in Saudi Arabia is still not where many would like it to be.

"Yeah that there was a mystery, and certainly there are a lot of unanswered questions associated with a lot of things that were coming out of that trip," Yang noted. "And to me, unfortunately our visibility into some of the happenings in Saudi Arabia isn't what we hoped it would be."

