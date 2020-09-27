As noted, Angel Garza and Andrade vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits ended in controversial fashion at WWE Clash of Champions after Garza reportedly suffered some sort of leg injury.

In an update, PWInsider reports that it Angel is still scheduled for a further evaluation but the belief from backstage at the Amway Center is that the injury may not be as serious as initially feared.

It was speculated earlier that Garza may have suffered some sort of quad injury, but now word is that the injury is related to his hip, not his leg.

WWE is still teasing that we may get a rematch between the two teams due to how tonight's match ended. Stay tuned for updates.