- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Tommaso Ciampa win his third singles match since returning to action in late August. Ciampa defeated Jake Atlas on tonight's show, which was a rematch from his win over Atlas back on August 26. Ciampa also defeated Desmond Troy on last week's show. It looks like the mini-feud between Ciampa and Atlas is now over. Above is video from tonight's Atlas vs. Ciampa rematch.

- Tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network was called by Tom Phillips, who was live in the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University, and by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who once again called the action from her home. Tom noted in his opening promo that Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett had the night off.

There's no word yet on why Barrett and Joseph were off tonight, but as noted earlier, several changes had to be made to tonight's show.

- WWE aired a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal to open tonight's "Take Off To Takeover" edition of NXT on the USA Network. Animal passed away earlier today at the age of 60. You can click here for details on Animal's passing, and you can click here for tributes to Animal from around the pro wrestling world.

There was also a tribute to Animal during the Gauntlet Eliminator main event as Bronson Reed hit a powerslam on Kyle O'Reilly, who went on to win the match and become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Finn Balor for the "Takeover: 31" event.

Reed also paid tribute to Animal on Twitter earlier today, writing, "It's no secret the road warriors are one of my favourite tag teams of all time. They're on my wall in the gym and I use that image for inspiration. Thank you Animal, Rest In Power!"

Below is the graphic that opened tonight's NXT episode, along with Reed's tweet: