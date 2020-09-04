- Sasha Banks' new WWE Break It Down special is now live on the WWE Network. Above is a preview clip with Banks looking back at her Falls Count Anywhere win over Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Title, from the November 28,2016 RAW.

- Injured WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods turns 34 years old today while SmackDown Superstar Wesley Blake turns 33, AEW star Awesome Kong turns 43 and TNA co-founder Jerry Jarrett turns 78.

- We noted earlier this week how Randy Orton took to Instagram and Twitter to post a teaser video of a slithering viper snake. He wrote, "It's FINALLY happening!! Any guesses?"

There's still no word on what the teaser was for, but Orton made a follow-up post with a photo of a snake. He captioned that photo with, "SSS....."

You can see both posts below: