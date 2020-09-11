- WWE released the promo above of WWE NXT UK Star Jinny.

- Ryback's "Feed Me More Nutrition" company has a $2500 cash giveaway with an authentic signed Intercontinental Championship. To enter, use code HUNGRY2500 on FeedMeMore.com. You will automatically be entered into contest and save 20%. Each purchase with the code is a new entry. The contest ends tonight, Friday, September 11th at midnight PT. The winner will be announced this Saturday, September 12th.

- Muscle & Fitness has 7 health tips from Bobby Lashley at this link. Some of Lashley's tips include to start the day right, push yourself in the gym and find likeminded people to workout with.

- WWE staff writer Anthony Benigno revealed on Twitter that he is no longer with the company. Benigno has been writing articles on WWE.com since 2011, and was also the host and producer of the "WWE Head to Head" shows on YouTube. As previously reported, WWE released several office employees on Thursday, including Mike Rotunda and Gerald Brisco.