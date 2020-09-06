During the latest episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson talked about the possibility of AEW signing EC3 or Matt Sydal. He also talked about being an agent for an Undertaker match, and shared some stories about his wrestling career.

Anderson also talked about Hulk Hogan after he joined WCW. He mentioned how there was no difference to his attitude when he came over until he became Hollywood Hulk Hogan.



"Hulk is Hulk 24 hours a day, Ric Flair is Ric Flair 24 hours a day," Anderson said. "There are some guys that no matter what environment they're in or what the scenario is, they're that guy because they really are that guy. I don't think Hulk Hogan has been Terry Bollea for a long, long time. I think he's been Hulk Hogan. The first time he strapped it on, he became that guy and he has continued to be that guy.



"I know his business thoughts and concepts were pretty much the same, and as far as his business head goes, I just think that when the nWo thing hit and it was such a culture shock and the thing flamed up, it literally was like a nuclear blast on the wrestling business. Then he became that other guy, Hulk Hogan, and he was a different guy."



Anderson continued to mention how there was a change in Hogan from when he became the Hollywood Hulk Hogan character. He said you could tell his mindset had completely changed from what it was in the 80s, and that it was on his mind for a long time.



"There was viciousness in that guy," Anderson said. "There was maliciousness in that guy. From taking off that weight belt and beating David Flair half to death with it - that wasn't Hulk Hogan. That was Hollywood Hogan.



"He went pretty dark pretty quick, which meant he had been thinking about it, I think, for some time. I don't know how natural that would be because the red and the yellow, vitamins, prayers, all that stuff was part of who he was and for a long, long time. It's very successful."



Anderson also mentioned during the show how much he likes the Cruiserweight Division, and how he dealt with it back in his day. He also said he always had a positive perception about the Cruiserweight wrestlers, and has always been a proponent of height and weight not being as important as ability to connect with the audience.



"I don't think anybody will ever say Eddie Guerrero was too little, Shawn Michaels was too little," Anderson said. "I don't think you're ever going to think Dean Malenko was too little. Rey Mysterio? Certainly not too little. All these guys got over, and they were all tops in their field. Nobody is going to question how tall they are, so I don't have any height or weight parameters for myself and I hope the business has moved ahead just like it has with the Women's Division and a lot of other things. In a positive way, I hope we have forever forgotten how much a guy weighs or how tall he is. It's what he brings to the table."

