Aron Stevens aka former WWE star Damien Sandow is now the head booker for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

According to PWInsider, over the weekend Championship Wrestling from Hollywood returned to TV with new, original in-ring content on YouToo America (YTA).

The new episodes were taped in an empty arena format and they were the first episodes under Stevens.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood made its TV debut in 2010. The current CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Champion is Ray Rosas.

Below is the card for this weekend's episode:

* CWH Hollywood Heritage Champion Ray Rosas vs. Will Allday

* Danny "Limelight" Rivera vs. Boogie Slice

* Vipress vs. Cece Channel.

* Clark Connors is in singles action.

* 4 Minutes of Heat vs. Friendship Farm