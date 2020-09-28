WWE has announced that RAW Women's Champion Asuka will defend her title against Zelina Vega during tonight's RAW episode from the Amway Center in Orlando.

This will be a rematch from last night's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, which saw Asuka defeat Vega by submission. After the match, Asuka offered a hand shake but Vega wanted to do a bow to show respect instead. Vega ended up hitting Asuka with a cheap shot as Asuka went to bow, and then warned her that their feud is not over.

Vega vs. Asuka is the first match announced for tonight's show. Stay tuned for updates and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.