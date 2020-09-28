It looks like tonight's post-Clash of Champions edition of WWE RAW will be another hectic show as far as creative goes.

It was reported by @Wrestlevotes that a majority of the talent working tonight's show just learned what they will be doing less than an hour ago, shortly after 5pm ET. Late scripts and changes seem to be the norm these days, but it's interesting to note that wrestlers weren't told what their plans are for tonight's show until around three hours before showtime.

Tonight's show will be facing significant sports competition as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Monday Night Football game on ESPN, and NBC airs Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Clash of Champions fallout

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends her title against Zelina Vega in a Clash rematch

* Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens

* Jerry Lawler hosts "King's Court" with Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the family

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Big Show, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Christian will open the show