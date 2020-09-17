WWE reportedly had creative talks about a new storyline that would have had members of The New Day working separate brands.

The idea that was discussed, but turned down, would have seen Kofi Kingston return to RAW, while Big E stayed on SmackDown, according to @Wrestlevotes.

Kofi and Big E would have remained members of The New Day. They would have kept the same ring gear and music, just competed and appeared on separate brands. Xavier Woods would have served as a kind of manager for the group, appearing on both shows.

There's no word yet on why the idea was shot down, but it was discussed.

Big E is currently in the middle of a singles push on the SmackDown brand after WWE did an angle in July that took Kofi off TV with an ankle injury. Woods has been out of action since October 2019 with an Achilles tear, and at one point was expected to be back this summer.

Stay tuned for more on The New Day.