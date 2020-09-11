The original plan for Clash of Champions had Asuka defending against Shayna Baszler, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As for now, Asuka's opponent remains up in the air. Baszler vs. Asuka is less likely to happen at Clash of Champions now with Baszler holding the Women's Tag Team titles. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott have earned a title shot from Jax and Baszler, but WWE has not confirmed when that match will happen. It's very possible that the match will be saved for Clash of Champions.

Baszler at one point was scheduled to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and later the Money In the Bank match. Becky Lynch had even pitched losing the RAW Women's Championship to Baszler at WrestleMania this past April when she first started to try having a baby with Seth Rollins, however that was nixed.

"I actually thought I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched, that was the end of it," Lynch said on The Bellas Podcast in July. "Plans change."

Asuka is set to defend her title against Mickie James on Monday's RAW show.

WWE Clash of Champions takes place on September 27 from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Stay tuned for updates on the card, which currently looks like this:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

