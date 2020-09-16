A new #1 contender to WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will be crowned during next week's NXT episode o the USA Network.
NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that a Battle Royal will air next Wednesday night with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to Shirai. Participants announced for the Battle Royal include Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li.
Tonight's NXT episode opened with Shirai defeating Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match. Blackheart put up a strong effort against Shirai, but came up short.
This was not confirmed but it's likely that the Battle Royal winner will challenge Shirai for her title at the upcoming Takeover special on Sunday, October 4.
Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from tonight's opener:
