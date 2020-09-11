- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at the recent Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole match for the vacant WWE NXT Title, which ended with Balor becoming a two-time NXT Champion.

The video features comments from Balor, Cole, Alicia Taylor, Rik Bugez, Omari Palmer, Briana Brandy, Jordan Omogbehin, Indi Hartwell, and Ever-Rise.

- The official preview for the WWE NXT UK relaunch episode has been announced for next Thursday on the WWE Network. As noted, the show will feature NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan, plus the beginning of the Heritage Cup Tournament, build for the Piper Niven vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray match on September 24, and more on the feud between Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER.

Below is the full announcement: