Benjamin Carter announced he's tested positive for COVID-19. Carter had an impressive outing in a loss against Scorpio Sky earlier this week on Late Night Dynamite.

In a statement on social media, Carter wrote aside from not being able to taste his food, he's feeling fine at the moment:

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Man. You literally can't write it. After this Tuesday I was on an all-time high...and to be honest, I kind still am. The outpouring of support recently has been utterly mind-blowing and I can't thank everyone enough.

"Having said that, I had some really cool things lined up in the coming weeks that I now have to back out of. All of which really stings. But hey, I feel fine. I guess I don't really taste my food as much as I normally do, but I feel fine. For now anyways. Cheers again for all the love that's been shown. I'm truly living my American Dream."

This comes after Lance Archer announced his positive COVID-19 test, which forced a change to last night's show where he was originally going to be involved in a six-man tag match. The bout was nixed and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley instead defended his title against Eddie Kingston. Other AEW stars have reportedly tested positive, as well.

As noted, Wrestling Inc. learned that AEW is now having talent test from home in addition to their on-site testing at Wednesday's tapings. We also exclusively reported both WWE and AEW's testing procedures, which you can check out at this link.