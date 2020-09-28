Below are highlights are from the latest Being the Elite:

* Matt Jackson talks with Brandon Cutler, who's working on a graphic of Young Bucks and Hangman Page. They hear a knock, it's Tony Schiavone, cut to the Dynamite segment with Matt talking with Tony, eventually smashing his phone against the wall, putting some money in Tony's pocket, then going back into the office. Matt is back in the office, stewing about Tony bringing up FTR. Cutler is on the phone trying to talk with Hangman Page about the photo collage. Matt feels like breaking something bigger, cuts the cord to the laptop and bangs it against the couch. Matt does an elbow drop it, superkicks it, and totally destroys the laptop as Cutler talks about a one-of-a-kind video being made for Page. Cutler finally turns around and sees the damage.

* Matt and Nick heading to Walmart to find their figures, but no luck, yet again.

* Evil Uno talks with 5 about his long hair showing up in his underwear and says to cut it. Uno explains to an angered Grayson that he couldn't come to ringside for his match because he would have caused a DQ. Uno says Grayson has anger issues, brings up how he can't kill John Silver because of all the paperwork. Grayson ends up going off to do it anyways, Anna Jay immediately brings him back by his ear, then stomps at him, Grayson cowers in fear.

* Alex Abrahantes does a new "Speaking Spanglish" segment with Dasha, Ortiz, Jake Hager, Kip Sabian, and Thunder Rosa.

* Backstage, Matt Hardy sits on the floor and asks to talk with Cutler. Matt asks Cutler how The Young Bucks are doing, they don't seems themselves lately. Cutler says they just want to break a lot of things. Hardy responds that if he can help, he will. Cutler realizes where they are sitting is where Hardy fell at the PPV. Hardy says he's doing okay, and never has felt more complete.

* Christopher Daniels talks about how 2020 is the worst year ever. Daniels talks about how he wanted to do so many things in AEW, but he was injured, attacked, and taken out of the tag tournament. Daniels says he was so anxious to get back to the ring that he ended up failing. Despite getting a win here or there, he'd follow that up with more failures. After 27 years, he wondered if it was time to walk away. Not because he wants to, but because he didn't think he deserved to stay. "I haven't felt elite for a very long time." He continues that he isn't carrying the load for SCU, and he gets scared about how close the end could be. He isn't sure what's next for him, but all he knows is this isn't his last day.

* Dark Order mock Cody's theme song. Brodie Lee comes in yelling, he goes right at John Silver and asked what they were singing. Silver said it was Lee's song. They try doing, Lee gives it a pass and wonders where Alex Reynolds, Silver calls him. Some more cult hijinx ensue, Anna Jay decides to leave, shoving the hell out of Grayson on her way out.

* Cutler shows production working away during an episode of Dynamite.

* PSA: Big Swole talks about all the slow drivers getting out of the left lane.

* Promo class time with Eddie Kingston and a bag of Sour Patch Kids.

* Best Friends hanging out with Orange Cassidy as they try to figure out how to end Brandon Cutler. Taylor says they could put his head in a microwave, Trent says it wouldn't work because he has a neck. John Silver shows up and wants to recruit the group into the Dark Order. Silver says he'll do anything to get them to join. They huddle up and says they could have Silver kill Cutler. Taylor then tells Silver if he kills Cutler, they will join. Taylor then points at the camera and says he's right there. "You guys can see me?" Cutler says as Silver punches him in the face. Silver goes a bit wild and the group pulls him off. They said he was supposed to do it in a cute or funny way. Cutler blacks out for a moment, then wakes up with Taylor, Cassidy, and Trent checking on him. Taylor lets Cutler know if they are going to kill him, it will be way better than what Silver did, and help him up.