Big E gave an update about New Day's charity fundraiser for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

He announced on Twitter earlier this morning that they donated over $11,000. He first announced the New Day t-shirt fundraiser in July.

Big E tweeted, "We've donated over $11,000 to the @NAACP_LDF with the proceeds from this shirt. Let's keep it going!"

The shirt costs between $25.00 to $27.00 and is available to buy here

Below you can see Big E's announcement: