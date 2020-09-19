Big E gave an update about New Day's charity fundraiser for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
He announced on Twitter earlier this morning that they donated over $11,000. He first announced the New Day t-shirt fundraiser in July.
Big E tweeted, "We've donated over $11,000 to the @NAACP_LDF with the proceeds from this shirt. Let's keep it going!"
The shirt costs between $25.00 to $27.00 and is available to buy here
Below you can see Big E's announcement:
We've donated over $11,000 to the @NAACP_LDF with the proceeds from this shirt. Let's keep it going! https://t.co/uWHidEcdpS— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) September 19, 2020