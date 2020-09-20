Big Show recently took the time to sit down with WWE India to share his insight on a number of topics including the best advice he ever got in the professional wrestling business. He said Big Boss Man and Macho Man were the two that gave him the best advice as he was on his way up.

"I would say one of the earlier pieces of advice I got was from the legendary Big Boss Man," Big Show said. "I had been in the business about 6 months and I was with WCW. I was going into the gym as he was coming out and we talked for a bit. He was a super nice guy. He said, 'Kid, be nice to everyone and be humble on the way up because you meet the same people on the way down.'

"He was right, because this mountain top is always changing. If you're rude and a jerk on the way to the top, there's going to be no support for you when you have to step aside for someone else whenever that time comes. That and Macho Man Randy Savage used to tell me all the time, 'Keep that credit card in your wallet and don't try to run with the Jones'.' I think Macho Man still had his tooth fair money — he was very frugal."

Big Show went on to field a question on whether or not he has any desire to work with Keith Lee, who was recently called up to the main roster. Big Show said he's open to working with him as long as it would help elevate his career.

"Keith has a ton of momentum behind him right now," Big Show said. "He's a tremendous competitor. I think if there was an opportunity for me to step in the ring with Keith and help him on his journey in some way, shape or form, I would love to do that. Plus, he's got a good chest for chopping."

Big Show was later asked to share his thoughts on The Great Khali and he revealed that Khali was a great guy that always stayed calm and never got rattled by much while offering his support about Khali's current endeavors.

"Khali — he's wonderful," Big Show stated. "Genuinely one of the nicest people you will ever meet. He has a huge heart and he's very chill. He doesn't get upset about much and just chill. He had a great sense of humor and I'm glad to see that he's taking his experiences and is reinvesting that into the next generation. Definitely very happy for him."

A fan then asked Big Show what he plans on doing after he retires from in-ring competition and he revealed his desire to stay involved with the business.

"Knowing me, if I retire from competing in a WWE ring, I'll still be involved somehow," Big Show responded. "Either helping young Superstars behind the scenes or I'll roll into some kind of project that stays busy. I'm a what's today, what's tomorrow kind of guy. I don't look into the past — you can learn from the past and learn from your mistakes and try not to repeat them. Living in past glories or past accolades limits you from creating any new memorable moments. So, it's always onward and upwards. It will be something fast paced and something positive, for sure."

You can check out the full interview in the video above.

