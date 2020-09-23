- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at the recent Steel Cage match between Mercedes Martinez and winner Rhea Ripley, which was the main event of the WWE NXT Super Tuesday II episode on September 8.

The video also includes a look at a Ripley vs. Martinez indie match on May 24, 2014 in Perth, Australia.

- Today marks 15 years since WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley made his WWE TV debut. Lashley defeated Simon Dean on the September 23, 2005 SmackDown episode.

Lashley responded to WWE's video package to mark the milestone today, and said he's nowhere near done.

He wrote, "15 down and I'm not close to done! Lotta hurt left to dish out [fist emoji]"

Lashley is currently a member of The Hurt Business on RAW with MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. He will defend his title against Apollo Crews at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday.

