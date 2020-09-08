WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear that he still has his eyes on the WWE Title.

"I've got the United States title, and that's an amazing accomplishment, but I need a stamp on my career," Lashley said. "That's the WWE Championship, and the opportunity is there for me. I'm the 'Black Superman,' and that world title is what I need. I just need to stay healthy, keep kicking ass, and continue moving forward.

"If I win that world title, I'll always be known as a former world champion. I want to do that for myself, I want to do that for my children, and I also want to do it for the kids that look like me."

He added, "I am putting in the work to be world champion. Even if it takes years, I'll stay in this business as long as it takes for me to get there."

The interview was done before Cedric Alexander was added to The Hurt Business on last night's RAW episode. The group now features Lashley, Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP. Lashley talked about how the group is a rebirth for the veteran Superstars, and how there was an internal discussion about adding another member, and there was no debate on who they wanted - Benjamin, as he was the perfect fit.

"This is a rebirth for us together," Lashley said. "MVP can work and he talk. People saw us together all the time, and someone asked, 'What if they worked together?' Everything he brings to the table, combine that with everything I bring, and it's the complete package."

He continued, "There were a couple of names that were thrown around to be part of this, but we wanted Shelton. Shelton is so good and he wants more. We have so much fun working together, and that includes after the show having steaks and burgers. That translates on TV. We all started around the same time, and we were all friends back then, and we all understand how the business has changed.

"Back then, we had Booker T, JBL, Fit Finlay, [William] Regal, Umaga, Hardcore Holly—those are the guys we faced and battled on a regular basis. We talked about bringing back that old school style, the way we were brought up. That's the style that beats you up and beats you down, and that's what we're doing with The Hurt Business."

Lashley also talked about how he doesn't play behind-the-scenes politics, and how some of his career struggles are connected to that.

"I'm not a guy that is going to politic or badmouth someone in this company," Lashley said. "I don't do it. Ever.

"I've had people I was wrestling go to Vince and say, 'I think it would be a good idea if I beat Bobby.' And it was completely ignorant for someone to ever say that if you saw the two of us. I've always done what the company thought was best, but I've also always known what I was capable of doing. I know that I'm valuable and I know what I can accomplish."