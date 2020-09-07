- Above is the latest WWE Playlist episode, featuring a look at alliances we never saw coming in WWE. The video features Paul Heyman linking up with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock 'n' Sock Connection, and more.

- The final WWE SmackDown ratings from Friday will be delayed until tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday. This week's WWE RAW and WWE NXT Super Tuesday II ratings will also be delayed one day this week.

- Braun Strowman crashed a meeting at the company headquarters for the Redcon1 fitness and supplement company last week, breaking out in a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" to the crew. Below are videos from Strowman's personal Instagram account, and the Redcon Instagram account.

"I can't thank you all enough for all the love and support for me getting another year sexier!!!! So here's a lil treat for y'all. Me singing happy bday to @redcon1 dinting there meeting!!! #EatYourHeartsOut #BeefKing #MeatCastle #PackinBeef #SausageStuffer #ImAnIdiotIKnow #LoveLife #HappyMonster #Redcon1 #ThankYouForTheBdayWishes," Strowman wrote today.

You can see both videos below: