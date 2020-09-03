Braun Strowman admitted to contemplating suicide during his new WWE Chronicle documentary on the WWE Network, and credited WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for helping him through the tough time.

Strowman discussed how back in 2019 he was dealing with some frustration over his position in the company. He revealed how he had a "father, son" talk with McMahon, which helped in a major way.

"I got to the point where I was on the verge of I had enough," Strowman said. "I kind of busted in on Vince one day in a meeting and I was like, 'I need to talk to you,' and he kicked everybody out of the production meeting and he sat down and talked to me.

"Not like boss to employee but like man to man, almost like a father son talk thing."

Strowman continued and said he's very thankful to have the relationship he has with McMahon because he feels like he might not be here if it weren't for Vince's support. Strowman revealed that he had thought about killing himself a few times. He said McMahon made him realize that he's more than just a number.

"I'm very thankful to have a relationship with him like that because I might not even be here," he said. "I don't even like talking about this out loud but I was thinking about killing myself a couple of times. That I got to that point, I should have talked to somebody sooner.

"I never knew how much he cared about me. I thought I was just a number in a system. That day he made me realize that I'm more important than a number I can't thank him enough for doing that."

Strowman is currently working as a heel on the SmackDown brand, feuding with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It's been reported that current plans call for Strowman to be booked as a top heel on the blue brand moving forward.

Strowman's WWE Chronicle episode can be viewed on the WWE Network now.

(H/T to The Sun)