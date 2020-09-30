More matches were announced for next week's AEW Dynamite, including FTW Champion Brian Cage defending his title against Will Hobbs. Hobbs and Cage got into a brawl on tonight's show during the opening match between Darby Allin and Ricky Starks.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager are also going to be in action against Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico). The two teams battled a bit at ringside during (and after) Jericho's match against Isiah Kassidy

Below is the updated lineup for next Wednesday:

* Chris Jericho's 30 year celebration

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

* Brian Cage (c) with Taz vs. Will Hobbs (FTW Championship)

* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Cody (Dog Collar Match for the AEW TNT Championship)