- Xavier Woods will be a panelist at PANEL OF LEGENDS — Great D&D Tales Brought to Life in Core on September 15th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm PT. Moderator Todd Kenreck of D&D Beyond will welcome a host of notorious fans of D&D as they see some of their favorite personal moments of quests past brought to life in Core, a new platform for creating and playing games. Other panelists include comedian, musician, and voiceover artist Reggie Watts, Critical Role's Sam Riegel, Deborah Ann Woll of Relics and Rarities, and Penny Arcade's Jerry Holkins.

After playing through these D&D memories, the panelists will then embark on a new adventure across the winning games from Core's Dungeons & Dragons Design-A-Dungeon Contests. All of the playable D&D content revealed during the panel, including the contest winners and celebrity-inspired dungeons, will be accessible for free on the Core platform through portals in a special D&D hub world. For more details about the Dungeons & Dragons Design-A-Dungeon Contest, you can visit dndcontest.coregames.com.

- SiriusXM announced today that Pat McAfee is making SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel the exclusive radio home of his daily The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee will make his SiriusXM debut on Wednesday, September 9, and will host the show live from his studios in Indianapolis, IN every weekday from noon to 3:00 pm ET.

"I'm very thankful and honored for the chance to be on Mad Dog Sports Radio," said McAfee. "SiriusXM is such an incredibly massive platform and the freedom it allows is perfect for our style of show. To say we're grateful to Scott Greenstein, Steve Cohen, Andrew Moss and all of the other awesome folks at SiriusXM for this opportunity would be an understatement. Let's do the damn thing. We hope you'll join us daily."

The Mad Dog Sports Radio channel is in its 13th year on SiriusXM. Headlined by sports radio icon Christopher Mad Dog" Russo, the channel is available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 82), on the SiriusXM app, and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however you stream in the house. For more information visit SiriusXM.com/MDSRonSXM.

- We here at Wrestling Inc. would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends of family of Casey Michael, who passed away this week at the age of 26. Michael had a passion for women's wrestling and ran the Squared Circle Sirens website. His cause of death has not been revealed, but he had been dealing with many health issues over the years. Last week he had tweeted, "I have the best people in the world as my friends.i can't thank you all enough for your kindness. Love you all."