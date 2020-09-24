Charlotte Flair, who has been off WWE television since June, is back in the gym for the first time since undergoing surgery to fix a lingering implant issue.

Although there is no word on when she will back in action, Charlotte provided an update on her status through a post on her Instagram story, a screengrab of which can be seen below.

"I took 8 weeks off of the gym...ready to find my groove again," she wrote on Wednesday.

Recently, Ric Flair appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to provide an update on his daughter's recovery. The Nature Boy hinted that Charlotte might be out of action for the rest of the year since WWE does not intend to rush her back only to reaggravate the injury.

"She's fine, but this time she knows, and her personal physician and the company doctors have reinforced it, that she can't hurry the process," Flair said. "Otherwise, we're going to be right back. With the stuff that she does, the moonsaults and the way she lands and taking knees and everything, she's got to be a hundred percent."

Charlotte was written off WWE TV after losing to Raw Women's Champion Asuka during an episode of Monday Night Raw on June 17th.