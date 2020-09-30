Soon after the the first U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday night, AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Fox News host Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate.

Jericho said it is obvious that Eric Bischoff "is a much better moderator" than Wallace. In August, Bischoff appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite to serve as a special guest moderator for the debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

Jericho was taking a shot at Wallace after the Fox News host was criticized heavily for allowing Trump to talk over Biden and him on several occasions. Many viewers on social media felt that Trump broke the rules of the debate and refused to stick to his own speaking time.

Meanwhile, Bischoff recently confirmed that his appearance on Dynamite was a one-off deal and he is not signed to AEW.